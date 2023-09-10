Ukraine accuses Russian forces of killing two aid workers

Kyiv said the two dedicated themselves to limiting the harm to civilians caught in the conflict, including by carrying out evacuations and distributing aid

Two aid workers, a Canadian and a Spaniard, were killed in east Ukraine, Kyiv said Sunday blaming Russian forces and calling their deaths near Bakhmut "a painful, irreparable loss."

The defense ministry said Moscow's troops had killed Emma Igual, a Spanish citizen who studied at the University of California at Berkeley, and Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian citizen both working for the NGO Road to Relief.

Kyiv said the aid workers had dedicated themselves to limiting the harm to civilians caught in the conflict, including by carrying out evacuations and distributing humanitarian relief.

Igual, 32, was the director of Road to Relief, which she co-founded with a Frenchman, Henri Camenen, in March 2022, just days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to Spanish media, she grew up in Barcelona. In an interview with the Jewish Chronicle published in July, she said her Jewish grandmother escaped the Holocaust in Austria as a teenager and was adopted by a family in Spain after she lost her whole family in concentration camps.

"I grew up with that background, feeling what it must have been like to be a refugee, or to be an orphan, so I felt determined to help people in a similar situation to her," she told the newspaper.