Russia’s Putin signals he expects a long war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signaled he was expecting a long war in Ukraine, and that Washington would consider Moscow an enemy no matter the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s port city of Vladivostok, Putin claimed that Ukraine’s counteroffensive against his forces had so far failed, and instead suffered tens of thousands of men.

Only when Ukraine was exhausted when it came to manpower, equipment, and ammunition would it talk about peace, he said. But he charged that Kyiv would use any ceasefire "to replenish their resources and restore the combat capability of their armed forces."

Russia controls about 18 percent of Ukrainian territory – including Crimea which it annexed in 2014 – and a swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine which it seized after launching its invasion last year. Ukraine says it will not rest until every last Russian soldier is ejected from its land.

Putin also suggested that the prosecution in the United States of former president Donald Trump was politically motivated and demonstrated the "rottenness" of the U.S. political system.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Russia was hoping the upcoming U.S. presidential election would curtail Washington’s support for Kyiv in the ongoing war.

But the Kremlin chief said that no matter who won next year's U.S. election, he expected no change in Washington's policy towards Russia.

"The will be no fundamental changes in the Russian direction in U.S. foreign policy, no matter who is elected president," Putin said. "The U.S. authorities perceive Russia as an existential enemy."