Attack on Crimea shipyard leaves 24 wounded and sparks blaze

A Ukrainian attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol, which is situated in the Moscow-occupied region of Crimea, has resulted in a fire and left 24 individuals wounded, according to the governor of Sevastopol, a Russian city.

The port city is notably home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Crimea, which was annexed by Russia back in 2014, has been subjected to ongoing attacks from Kyiv amidst Moscow's war in Ukraine. In recent times, these attacks on Crimea have intensified, raising concerns over regional security.

Kyiv has consistently expressed its intentions to reclaim the peninsula, thereby adding to the tensions in the region.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, who governs Crimea's largest city, confirmed the attack on Sevastopol via his Telegram account, stating, "Our enemies attacked Sevastopol."

Preliminary information suggests that the fire at the shipyard was a result of a missile attack, Razvozhayev added.

Razvozhayev reported being present at the scene of the shipyard fire, assuring that all relevant emergency services were actively engaged in managing the situation, with no immediate threat to civilian structures within the city.