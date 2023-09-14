Russia claims destruction of Ukrainian drones near border overnight

Six drones were shot down in four separate locations across the Bryansk region, located approximately equidistant between Kyiv and Moscow

Russia has reported the destruction of several Ukrainian drones in its border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

No casualties or damages have been reported thus far.

According to Russia's defense ministry, six drones were shot down in four separate locations across the Bryansk region, located approximately equidistant between Kyiv and Moscow.

The ministry stated on Telegram, "Air defense systems on duty destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Bryansk region."

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed that there were no casualties or damages and stated that "operational and emergency services are working on the scene."

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A car drives by bullet and shrapnel riddled road sign on the road to the Russian city of Belgorod.

Another drone was destroyed further south over the Belgorod region on Wednesday evening, with the defense ministry indicating that the attempted attack had been "thwarted." Belgorod Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that it was "shot down" over Tulyanka village, with no casualties or damage reported.

In recent months, Russia has faced large waves of drone attacks, resulting in sporadic damage to buildings, including in Moscow. Russian officials have consistently downplayed the significance of these attacks.