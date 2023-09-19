Ukraine urges International Court of Justice for reparations in Russian war

The courtroom witnessed Ukraine's legal team situated only meters away from their Russian counterparts within the Peace Palace in The Hague

Ukraine presented its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, asserting that the court should compel Russia to provide reparations for what Kyiv termed a "war of annihilation."

The Ukrainian delegation argued that the very principles of international law were at stake in the conflict.

Anton Korynevych, Ukraine's lead representative, addressed the court, making a strong case for accountability. He emphasized that no nation, including Russia, should be considered above the law and called upon the ICJ to affirm the illegality of Moscow's actions, halt ongoing abuses, and mandate reparations.

(AP Photo/Libkos) A soldier of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade looks on against the background of an APC near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Korynevych emphasized the court's authority to declare Russia's actions unlawful and to issue orders for their cessation, including the imposition of reparations. Ukraine initiated proceedings against Russia at the ICJ a few days after Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022, indicating its commitment to pursuing all available avenues, including legal, diplomatic, and military, to address the aggression.

CONTINENTAL (ANP/AFP/File) The Peace Palace in The Hague, which houses the International Court of Justice

Kyiv's central argument revolves around an assertion by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, that purported "genocide" against pro-Russian populations in eastern Ukraine, as a pretext for Moscow's invasion. Ukraine says that this constitutes a misapplication of the United Nations Genocide Convention, a treaty ratified by both countries in 1948.

Korynevych underscored the ICJ's broad jurisdiction over matters concerning the Genocide Convention. He also raised the question of whether it was admissible for a state to exploit the Genocide Convention to legitimize a conquest-driven war.

(AP Photo/Libkos) A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system fires towards the Russian positions at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

In a preliminary ruling in March of the previous year, the ICJ sided with Ukraine and directed Russia to immediately cease its invasion. However, Russia contested this judgment, arguing that the ICJ lacked the legal authority to adjudicate the case.

Korynevych concluded by emphasizing that Russia's refusal to comply with the ICJ's decision constituted an assault on the court's authority.

He also underscored that each missile launched by Russia at Ukrainian cities represented an act of defiance against the ICJ.