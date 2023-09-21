'Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities' warns deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office

Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities left at least two dead in Kherson on Thursday, as well as multiple injured across the country. Ukraine released a stark warning later in the day.

"Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities," deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba said, as fears mount ahead of a second winter of war.

(AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna) Students look at the damage at the institute they attend after a Russian rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the current day, the Russian occupiers have launched a massive missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of a number of regions," Ukraine's General Staff said about the deadly attacks on Thursday.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that two civilians were killed and four people were also taken to hospital, including a 61-year-old woman in a serious condition.

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP Firefighters push out a fire as police experts look for fragments of missile at a crater on an industrial area of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after a massive overnight missile attack to Ukraine.

In the Ukrainian capital, falling debris from shot-down missiles resulted in seven people injured and damage to buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated. "Three of them are in city hospitals," he said, including a nine-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman

"According to initial reports, cruise missiles of the X-101/555/55 type were launched from about 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft," Sergiy Popko, head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny added to the description of the attack across Ukraine, saying it was 43 cruise missiles launched by Russian bombers and 36 were shot down.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said a hotel was also hit by a missile in the central city of Cherkasy, resulting in seven people being injured, as well as "hits and damage" in the northwestern Rivne region.

Sergiy Lysak, governor of the east-central Dnipropetrovsk region, said Nikopol city "came under attack", resulting in three people injured, while 11 houses and five commercial buildings were destroyed.

(Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP) In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Cherkasy, Ukraine.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said two people were hospitalised "as a result of the morning shelling" of the eastern city, which is close to the Russian border.

Maksym Kozytskyi, governor of the western Lviv region, said three missiles struck industrial facilities in the city of Drogobych, destroying one warehouse and causing two blazes. No victims have been reported so far.