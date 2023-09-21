Ukraine and Poland to engage in talks over grain dispute

The economic matter has triggered a diplomatic standoff between the two allies during the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine announced on Thursday plans to conduct discussions with Poland in the coming days to address an ongoing dispute regarding Ukrainian grain exports.

Despite the dispute, both nations have reaffirmed their "close" relationship.

Poland, which is preparing for parliamentary elections next month, has prolonged its embargo on Ukrainian grain, a move that contradicts the European Commission's decision to lift such restrictions.

The matter has triggered a diplomatic standoff between the two allies during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv's agriculture ministry issued a statement, stating, "The next negotiations will take place in the coming days, during which the issues prepared by both sides will be discussed." The statement also disclosed that Ukraine's Agriculture Minister, Mykola Solsky, engaged in a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart, Robert Telus.

Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Poland's President Andrzej Duda shaking hands during their joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.

During the conversation, "the ministers discussed the situation as well as Ukraine's proposal for its settlement, and agreed to find a solution that takes into account the interests of both countries," the statement noted.

It also emphasized that "the parties confirmed the close and constructive relations" that persist between the two nations.

Yasin AKGUL / AFP A crew member prepares a grain analysis for a control made by members of the Joint Coordination Center onboard the Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind" coming from Ukraine, loaded with grain and anchored in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ukraine had escalated the matter by filing a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against three of its EU neighbors—Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary—over the restrictions they imposed on Ukrainian grain exports.

With Poland preparing for parliamentary elections in the near future, its populist right-wing government enjoys robust support in agricultural regions. The government has framed the grain embargo as a means of safeguarding Polish farmers' interests.