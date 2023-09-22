Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Canada for unannounced visit

His unannounced trip is aimed at garnering support for Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against the Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise arrival in Canada on Thursday night, following his visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally welcomed President Zelensky as he disembarked from his plane in Ottawa. This visit marks Zelensky's first to Canada since the conflict began in February 2022, having concluded discussions with President Joe Biden and U.S. Congressional leaders in Washington.

Canada has a sizable Ukrainian community, and Prime Minister Trudeau's government has been unwavering in its commitment to provide steadfast support to Ukraine in its efforts against Russian forces.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Le président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky s'adresse à l'Assemblée générale de l'ONU, le 19 septembre 2023

Scheduled for Friday are official talks between President Zelensky and Prime Minister Trudeau, along with an address by Zelensky to the Canadian parliament.

The two leaders will also journey to Toronto, where they will engage with business figures and meet with the Ukrainian-Canadian community.