Ukrainian wheat ship tests new route, sets sail for Egypt

In a move signaling Ukraine's determination to find alternative routes for its exports, a ship loaded with 17,600 tonnes of wheat has departed from Chornomorsk, Ukraine's port, destined for Egypt.

The Palau-flagged vessel, named Aroyat, embarked on this journey, marking the second such wheat shipment following Russia's reimposition of its Black Sea blockade in July.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed this development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Ukraine has been exploring new sea routes that bypass international waters, instead following paths controlled by NATO members Bulgaria and Romania. The strategic shift in trade routes comes in response to Russia's withdrawal from a UN-backed grain export agreement, which disrupted Ukraine's traditional grain export channels.

Earlier this week, Ukraine initiated this new approach when the Resilient Africa, carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat, left the same port. Minister Kubrakov clarified that the Resilient Africa was bound for Asia.

Kyiv had previously deployed multiple cargo ships along the new route, even before commencing grain transportation. The journeys have gained in safety following a series of successful Ukrainian missile strikes on the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula.

Moscow's Black Sea fleet, based in Crimea, was compelled to withdraw its warships in response to these strikes.

Russia escalated its attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure after departing from the grain export agreement, adding to the urgency of finding alternative routes for Ukrainian exports.