Ukraine missile attack targets Russian naval HQ in Crimea

On Friday, a Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea, according to Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Crimea's largest city, Sevastopol.

The attack marks the latest incident in the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia over the annexed territory.

Throughout Russia's offensive in Crimea, Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the region. However, recent attacks have intensified as Kyiv asserts its determination to reclaim the Black Sea peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

"The headquarters of the fleet have been hit in an enemy missile attack," Razvozhayev reported on social media, further noting that missile fragments had landed near a local theater.

In a subsequent post, the governor issued a warning of potential further Ukrainian aerial attacks and urged Sevastopol's more than 500,000 residents to remain indoors.

"Attention everyone! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city center. Do not leave buildings," he cautioned. "Everyone who is near the headquarters of the fleet—upon hearing the siren, proceed to shelters."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (AFP/File) Russia's Black Sea fleet has been based in the Crimean port of Sevastopol

Razvozhayev confirmed that rescue workers were already at the scene of the attack, with firefighting efforts underway to extinguish any fires resulting from the missile strike.

Tensions in and around the Black Sea have been escalating since Moscow withdrew from an agreement that permitted safe passage for civilian cargo ships from three Ukrainian ports. In response, Ukraine has called upon its allies to provide long-range missiles to bolster its ability to target positions deeper within Russian-controlled territories.

Western leaders have expressed concerns about this move, fearing that it could lead to Ukraine targeting Russian territory and thus further escalating the already volatile conflict.