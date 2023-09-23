Ukraine claims generals killed in Russian Navy HQ attack, warns of cyber espionage

Russia is shifting its focus from 'energy facilities towards law enforcement institutions' according to Ukrainian cyber defense chief, amid war crime probes

The Ukrainian military intelligence head claimed on Saturday to have killed Russian generals in a missile attack on Moscow's Navy HQ in Crimea, while Ukraine's cyber defense chief warned of Russia’s attempts to hack into war crime investigations conducted by Kyiv, during an interview with Reuters.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said a missile struck on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea killed "at least nine people," including generals, while speaking to Voice of America.

The Russian-installed regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev had also warned of a possible new Ukrainian missile attack on Saturday. But shortly afterwards he said the "danger is over,” and "fragments" of a missile had fallen outside the city.

"There's been a change in direction, from a focus on energy facilities towards law enforcement institutions,” head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) Yurii Shchyhol told Reuters.

Last year, Russia attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure during a winter air campaign that resulted in power cuts for millions of people. Shchyhol also warned of similar attacks again this winter, as well as cyber attacks on the energy network and its facilities.

However, the Ukrainian cyber chief focused mostly on new targets, saying “this shift towards the courts, prosecutors and law enforcement units, shows that hackers are gathering evidence about Russian war crimes in Ukraine.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705203474227491102 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The groups we've identified as being engaged in this activity are part of Russia's GRU and FSB intelligence agencies,” Shchyhol told Reuters.

"You need to understand that the cyber war will not end even after Ukraine wins on the battlefield," Shchyhol concluded.

The cyber espionage activity will be included in an upcoming SSSCIP report, due to be published on Monday, seen already by Reuters, which also highlighted Moscow’s attempts to help Russian nationals arrested in Ukraine “avoid prosecution and move them back to Russia.”