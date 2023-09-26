Russian commander reported dead by Ukraine appears in video

Last week, Kyiv declared that it had killed 34 officers, including Admiral Viktor Sokolov, in a strike on the fleet's naval HQ on the annexed Crimean peninsula

The Russian Defense Ministry released images on Tuesday that featured the commander of its Black Sea fleet, a day after Ukraine claimed to have killed the high-ranking officer in a missile strike.

Last week, Kyiv declared that it had killed 34 officers, including Admiral Viktor Sokolov, in an unprecedented strike on the fleet's naval headquarters on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

In the video footage, Sokolov, dressed in uniform, was seen participating in a meeting presided over by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Defense Ministry's statement did not mention Sokolov by name but confirmed the meeting took place earlier in the day.

Although Sokolov appeared on screen multiple times in an eight-minute video released by the ministry, he did not speak during the footage.

The Kremlin informed reporters just before the Defense Ministry's statement that it had "no information" about the commander's status and referred questions to the defense ministry.

Later on Tuesday, Ukrainian special forces stated that they were "clarifying" the details of the strike from the previous week.

"Many of the killed officers have not yet been identified because the body parts were scattered." Additionally, they noted, "Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish a response with Sokolov allegedly alive, our units are clarifying information."

(AP Photo, File) FILE - A Russian military landing ship near the Crimea Bridge connecting Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait.

On the day of the attack, the Kremlin had stated that one serviceman was missing, initially announcing that one person had died. The missile strike marked a significant setback for Moscow, which has experienced a series of attacks on the strategically crucial port of Sevastopol in recent months.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and the region serves as a key military and logistics center for Moscow's armed forces.