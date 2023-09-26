Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson draws comparison to Holocaust while criticizing Israel's support for Ukraine's nuclear power plant security

In a recent diplomatic confrontation, Russia has accused Israel of aiding Ukraine in safeguarding its nuclear power plants, while simultaneously evoking the Holocaust.

Russiaian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, took to Telegram to express outrage, suggesting that Israel, with its substantial Jewish population, is indirectly supporting a regime that pays homage to Holocaust perpetrators.

"If only the ancestors of Israel’s current political elite knew that their direct descendants would sponsor a regime that glorified their executioners and Holocaust ideologists!” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on her Telegram account Tuesday.

The controversy arose after Israel's Atomic Energy Commission Director-General, Moshe Edri, disclosed at the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna that Israel had provided Ukraine with assistance to enhance the safety of its nuclear facilities. Edri clarified that this support aligns with Israel's commitment to the 'Convention on Assistance in Case of a Nuclear Accident'.

During his address at the IAEA conference, Edri underscored the global urgency surrounding nuclear safety and security, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He emphasized that nuclear safety concerns are borderless, necessitating a worldwide dialogue on fortifying safety measures.

While the Israel-Ukraine-Russia dispute unfolded on the international stage, Edri dedicated a significant portion of his remarks to the imminent threat of a nuclear Iran.

He called on the international community to condemn Iran's explicit threats, as well as those from its proxies, against Israel's nuclear facilities, reaffirming Israel's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its nuclear assets in the face of such dangers.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Demonstrators carry placards and flags during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 13, 2022.

Israel's delicate diplomatic balancing act is evident in its approach to aiding Ukraine while maintaining relations with Russia, whose military presence looms large along Israel's northern border.