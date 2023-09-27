Ukraine, Poland take stand against Russian teams in UEFA competitions

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has declared its non-participation in any tournaments featuring Russian teams

Ukraine and Poland have announced decisive actions on Wednesday in response to UEFA's decision to allow Russian youth teams back into competitions, a move that has generated significant debate.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has declared its non-participation in any tournaments featuring Russian teams. In a formal statement addressing UEFA's decision, the UAF not only expressed its own position but also urged fellow UEFA member nations to stand in solidarity by refraining from engaging in matches against Russian teams.

Poland swiftly followed suit, with Cezary Kulesza, President of the Polish Football Association, expressing his surprise at UEFA's decision.

Kulesza declared that if Russian national teams are permitted to compete in the same tournaments, Poland's national teams will not engage in matches against them. He emphasized that this was the only appropriate course of action.

Last year, both UEFA and FIFA, the world governing body for football, barred all Russian teams from competitions in response to Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

UEFA also took further steps, including relocating the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg and canceling a sponsorship agreement with Gazprom, the Russian energy giant.

MAXIM SHEMETOV / POOL / AFP A banner of the competition logo is displayed on the pitch before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Sweden and Poland at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 23, 2021.

However, a recent decision by UEFA's executive committee has opened the door for the return of Russian youth teams to international competitions. This move allows Russia's Under-17 teams, both boys and girls, to rejoin UEFA competitions immediately, even when draws for tournaments have already taken place.

The UAF strongly condemned UEFA's decision to reinstate Russian youth teams in international competitions. They expressed their commitment to not participate in any contests featuring Russian teams.

Sergei Supinsky (AFP) Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko (L) celebrates after scoring against Slovenia in the Euro 2016 play-off football match in Lviv on November 14, 2015

UEFA defended its decision by arguing that a "generation of minors" should not be deprived of their right to compete, asserting that children should not be penalized for the actions of adults.

However, UEFA clarified that Russian teams would not be allowed to play on Russian territory, and the country's flag, anthem, and national kit would be prohibited.

Ukraine has consistently advocated for comprehensive bans on Russia's participation in international sporting events and has even threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate.