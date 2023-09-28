UK and French defense ministers visit Kyiv for Ukraine military aid talks

'I've been back to Kyiv this week to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky what he needs to win'

The British and French defense ministers have paid a visit to Kyiv to hold discussions about providing further military assistance to Ukraine to enhance its counter-offensive efforts against Russian forces.

These visits occurred in anticipation of Kyiv's inaugural Defence Industries Forum, an event where Ukrainian officials were scheduled to meet with representatives from over 160 defense firms and 26 countries.

Grant Shapps, the UK's Defense Secretary, emphasized his mission during this visit, stating, "I've been back to Kyiv this week to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky what he needs to win."

This marked Shapps' first trip to the Ukrainian capital in his current role.

FrenchDefense Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to engage in discussions with President Zelensky and Ukraine's new Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. After laying flowers at a memorial honoring Ukraine's fallen soldiers, Lecornu stressed the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine, acknowledging the extended duration of the conflict. He mentioned, "We know that this war is going to last... We must ensure that tomorrow we continue to be reliable in our aid to Ukraine."

Both Britain and France have already provided Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, a move criticized by the Kremlin, which claims these missiles can target Russian territory.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greet each other after joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine has consistently requested additional Western military equipment, including long-range weapons, as it strives to regain control of occupied territories. Kyiv initiated its counter-offensive in June but has encountered challenges due to heavily fortified Russian defenses, resulting in slower progress.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who also visited Kyiv on Thursday, acknowledged Ukraine's gradual reclamation of territory from Russian forces. He stated, "Every meter that Ukrainian forces regain is a meter that Russia loses."