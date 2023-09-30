These referendums, which led to Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, were widely condemned as illegal by Western nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Saturday that residents in the Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine have expressed their desire to become part of Russia, citing recent local elections as further validation of the results from last year's controversial referendums.

These referendums, which led to Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, were widely condemned as illegal by Western nations.

In a video address marking the first anniversary of the annexation, Putin claimed that the choice to join Russia had been reinforced by this year's local elections, which saw officials supporting the annexation reappointed.

"Just like a year ago, during the historic referendums, citizens once again expressed and confirmed their desire to belong to Russia and supported their compatriots who won the trust of the people through their actions," Putin stated in the roughly four-minute video broadcast at midnight.

Putin also reiterated his position that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had saved the local population from nationalist leaders in Kiev, whom he accused of starting a "full-scale civil war" and engaging in "terror against those who think differently."

HANDOUT / Russian Presidential Press Office / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talking to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev during his visit to the annexed Crimea.

The annexation of areas in four Ukrainian regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia, was officially recognized by Russia on September 30, 2022, following referendums that Moscow claimed had overwhelming support.

However, Western nations have consistently labeled these results as an illegal and meaningless annexation, marred by substantial voter coercion. It's important to note that Russian forces do not have full control over these regions.

In response, Ukrainian forces, backed by Western military assistance, resisted initial Russian attempts to advance on Kyiv, shifting the conflict to Russian-controlled territories in the east and south.

In June, Ukrainian forces launched a counter-offensive aimed at retaking these areas.