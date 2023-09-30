Romanian soldiers constructed air-raid shelters in the eastern Romanian village of Plauru after drone fragments were discovered in the area

NATO member Romania has reported a potential violation of its airspace during overnight drone attacks by Russia on critical infrastructure in neighboring Ukraine.

Moscow has increased strikes on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, both home to crucial grain-exporting infrastructure, following its exit from an agreement allowing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea.

The Romanian defense ministry issued a statement, saying, "Following the detection of groups of drones heading towards Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border," residents in the Tulcea and Galati municipalities were alerted.

They added, "The radar surveillance system ... indicated possible unauthorized entry into national airspace, with a signal detected on a route towards the municipality of Galati."

The defense ministry clarified that, as of now, no objects appear to have fallen on Romanian territory. However, search efforts will continue throughout Saturday.

Residents of Galati and Tulcea, both facing the port of Reni in southern Ukraine across the Danube, received alerts urging them to take shelter around midnight. These alerts were lifted approximately two hours later.

Roman Pilipey / AFP Boys look at the debris of a missile following an attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Romanian soldiers constructed air-raid shelters in the eastern Romanian village of Plauru after drone fragments were discovered in the area.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of the previous year, NATO has been vigilant in preventing the conflict from spilling over onto its territory.