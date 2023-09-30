Recruits from cash-strapped Cuba fight for Russia in Ukraine - report

The Caribbean country has sent mixed messages about its citizens fighting for its longstanding ally Russia

Hundreds of Cubans have joined the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, apparently lured by promises of money and Russian citizenship from shadowy online recruiters, U.S. media reported. Cuba is a longstanding ally of Russia yet Havana maintains it is "not part of the war in Ukraine."

News of Cubans ending up in the Russian military hit headlines earlier this month when the Havana government said it had arrested 17 people connected with a human-trafficking ring that enticed Cubans to fight for Moscow.

New reports indicate, however, that the pattern is not limited to a single network.

The Cuban recruitment activity began weeks after a May decree issued by President Vladimir Putin that allowed foreigners who enlisted with the military on year-long contracts to receive Russian citizenship via a fast-track process, along with their spouses, children and parents.

According to an investigative report by Reuters, recruits from La Federal signed up to fight in the war, while residents of Havana suburbs signed up for non-fighting roles such as in construction, packaging of provisions and logistics.

Cuba is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, with long lines for even the basics like food, fuel and healthcare, spurring an exodus of Cubans to the U.S., Latin America and Europe last year.

On September 8, when it announced the trafficking-ring arrests, it also said it was illegal for its citizens to fight for a foreign army, punishable by life in prison.

Days later, though, Cuba's ambassador in Moscow said Havana didn't oppose Cubans "who just want to sign a contract and legally take part with the Russian army in this operation." Within hours, Cuba contradicted its envoy, reiterating that Cubans were prohibited from fighting as war mercenaries.