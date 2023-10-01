Russian border regions hit by Ukrainian drone strikes and shelling

Sochi airport imposed a temporary flight restriction due to these incidents, leading to the diversion of six flights to alternative airports

Russia faced a fresh wave of Ukrainian drone attacks and shelling on Sunday, resulting in three people wounded and the diversion of flights at an airport, according to official reports.

Russian regions near the Ukrainian border have accused Kyiv's armed forces of carrying out almost daily drone strikes and shelling on civilian targets since Ukraine initiated its counteroffensive in early June.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, reported, "On Sunday morning, the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the area of the central market in Shebekino."

He added, "According to preliminary information, there are three victims – a woman suffered shrapnel wounds to the neck... Two other men suffered shrapnel wounds to their legs."

The governor of the Bryansk region, also bordering Ukraine, mentioned that Ukrainian shelling damaged houses and two administrative buildings in a village but caused no casualties.

Concurrently, authorities confirmed that five drones were downed over the Smolensk region, located west of Moscow, while another drone was intercepted over the Krasnodar region on the Black Sea coast.

AP Photo/Vadim Belikov Rockets launch from Russia's Belgorod region at Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Sochi airport imposed a temporary flight restriction due to these incidents, leading to the diversion of six flights to alternative airports.

Additionally, for undisclosed reasons, the Crimea bridge, which connects the Moscow-annexed peninsula to the Russian mainland, temporarily ceased operations on Sunday.

Last week, Ukraine claimed responsibility for a missile attack targeting the headquarters of Moscow's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, dealing a significant blow to the Kremlin.