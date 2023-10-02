Ukraine expresses anger over Elon Musk's Zelensky meme on X

'Any silence or irony towards Ukraine today is a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda that justifies mass violence and destruction'

Ukraine has issued a strong response to a social media post by billionaire Elon Musk, expressing its discontent with his mockery of President Volodymyr Zelensky's repeated appeals for Western military and financial support against Russian forces.

While Musk has been instrumental in providing Ukraine with essential Starlink satellite services for its army, his recent comments regarding the conflict with Russia have raised criticism.

Musk, who owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), posted a meme featuring Zelensky on Monday. The caption read, "When it's been five minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid."

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak responded on X, stating, "Any silence or irony towards Ukraine today is a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda that justifies mass violence and destruction."

Ukraine's parliamentary speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, also expressed disapproval of the post while making a light-hearted reference to Musk's space ventures.

Stefanchuk noted that Musk's SpaceX starship had faced challenges, as it exploded shortly after launch in April. He playfully commented that the attempt had "failed in five minutes," leaving the billionaire grappling with problems.

Despite the recent controversy, Ukraine has previously commended Musk for deploying Starlink satellites, which have proven crucial in facilitating communication for soldiers in areas where traditional telecommunications infrastructure is unavailable.

Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP An antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system donated by the US tech billionaire Elon Musk in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Musk has faced criticism from Ukraine in the past. He disclosed that he prevented Kyiv from disrupting Russia's Black Sea navy fleet last year by withholding Starlink internet access for the attack.

Additionally, Musk stirred controversy by suggesting that Ukraine should relinquish territorial claims in exchange for peace.