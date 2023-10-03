The Russian military's forced recruitment policies are reminiscent of Stalin, report alleges

A report on Russian military and civilian offenders pressed into army penal units known as "Storm-Z" squads, sent to the frontlines in Ukraine, offers a stark reminder of the low premium placed by Moscow on human life.

Storm-Z is an unofficial term used by Russian troops, combining a term for assault troops with the letter Z, adopted by the military as a symbol of their invasion of Ukraine.

While Russian state-controlled media has reported that Storm-Z squads exist, that they took part in intense battles and some of their members received medals for bravery, it has not disclosed how they are formed, or the losses they take.

The Reuters news agency compiled a comprehensive account of how the squads are put together and deployed, by speaking to multiple sources with direct knowledge of what is happening.

The penal squads, each about 100-150 strong and embedded within regular army units, have typically been sent to the most exposed parts of the front and often sustain heavy losses.

The deployment of such squads marks a departure for Russia in Ukraine: while the Wagner mercenary group - now being disbanded after a June mutiny - sent convicts to fight on the frontline, the Storm-Z units come under the direct command of the defence ministry.

The squads also combine convicts who volunteer to fight in exchange for the promise of a pardon with regular soldiers being punished for disciplinary breaches, the people interviewed said.

The Storm-Z squads are useful to the Russian defence ministry because they can be deployed as expendable infantry, according to Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent organisation that's tracking the war. "The Storm fighters are just sent to the most dangerous parts of the front, in defence and in attack," the group, which was founded in Russia, was quoted in the report as saying.

While the Russian defence ministry has never acknowledged creating Storm-Z units, the first reports of their existence emerged in April when the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think-tank, cited what it said appeared to be a leaked Russian military report on the formation of the squads.

Wagner had about 25,000 fighters engaged in the conflict, its late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said at the time of his June mutiny.

President Vladimir Putin made reference to convicts fighting in the regular army on Friday. At a televised meeting with a small group of regular Russian servicemen, he said he was aware that two of their comrades, former prison inmates, had been killed in action. "They gave their lives for the motherland and have fully absolved themselves of their guilt," said Putin, adding that the convicts' families would be given help, without elaborating.

Anne Applebaum, a renowned historian of Soviet Russia and Stalinism, pointed out there is historical precedent for military offenders being pressed into fighting units; in 1942, when the Red Army was retreating from a Nazi advance, communist dictator Josef Stalin ordered soldiers who panicked or left their posts into "punishment battalions" deployed to the most dangerous parts of the front.

The Geneva convention, a set of international rules of war, doesn't cover soldiers being punished by their own side.