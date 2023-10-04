Ukraine reports airstrike on Russian anti-aircraft system

The strike comes as part of Kyiv's intensifying military actions in territories controlled by Russia

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that it had conducted an airstrike targeting a Russian anti-aircraft system in the border region of Belgorod.

The strike comes as part of Kyiv's intensifying military actions in territories controlled by Russia.

Since Ukraine initiated its counteroffensive in June, regions in Russia bordering Ukraine have consistently accused the Ukrainian military of conducting frequent drone strikes and artillery bombardments.

An unnamed source within the Ukrainian Security Service told AFP that Ukrainian forces successfully struck a "strategic air defence system near the Russian city of Belgorod." This marks the second time Ukraine has targeted a Triumf system in the past month, following a strike in Crimea in mid-September.

Russian authorities did not acknowledge the Ukrainian attack in official reports. Instead, Russia asserted that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

AP Photo/Vadim Belikov Rockets launch from Russia's Belgorod region at Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry commented, "Air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles."

The governor of Bryansk, Aleksandr Bogomaz, confirmed a drone attack on his region along with the use of cluster munitions. There were no casualties reported. He stated, "There is partial destruction of residential households and outbuildings."

Additionally, overnight, Russia's defense ministry reported that its air force had thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian armed forces landing group to infiltrate Crimea. The Ukrainians were en route "in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on a high-speed military boat and three jet skis," according to the Russian defense ministry.

HANDOUT / PLANET LABS PBC / AFP This handout satellite image released on September 23, 2023 by Planet Labs PBC shows an aerial view of the city of Sevastopol after a missile attack struck the headquarters of Moscow's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea

Ukraine shared video footage that it claimed showed several boats heading towards Crimea and stated that it "inflicted fire" on Moscow's forces.

Ukraine has consistently targeted Crimea throughout Russia's ongoing offensive, with recent attacks on military facilities intensifying as Kyiv expresses its determination to regain control of the peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.