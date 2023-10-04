U.S. sends seized Iranian small arms ammunition to Ukraine

The ammunition was confiscated by U.S. naval forces in December 2022 during its transit "from the IRGC to the Huthis in Yemen," CENTCOM explained

The United States has transferred small arms ammunition to Ukraine, originating from a seizure of munitions en route from Iranian forces to Tehran-backed rebels in Yemen, according to an announcement made by the military on Wednesday.

The move may indicate further supplying of seized military equipment to Ukraine at a juncture when concerns have arisen over Washington's ability to continue arming Kyiv, given opposition from hardline Republican lawmakers.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, "The US government transferred approximately 1.1 million 7.62mm rounds to the Ukrainian armed forces" on Monday.

The ammunition was confiscated by U.S. naval forces in December 2022 during its transit "from the IRGC to the Huthis in Yemen," CENTCOM explained. The IRGC refers to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while the Huthis represent the Yemeni rebel forces they support.

It was further disclosed that the U.S. government legally acquired ownership of these munitions on July 20, 2023, through civil forfeiture claims filed by the Department of Justice against the IRGC.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon indicated that the United States could sustain Ukraine's military requirements for a "little bit longer" with the already authorized assistance. However, it emphasized that further congressional action is necessary to ensure long-term aid continuity.

Republican opposition to Ukraine's assistance led lawmakers to exclude new aid funding from a recently passed bill, designed to avert a U.S. government shutdown over the weekend.

CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP La vice-présidente Kamala Harris et la présidente de la Chambre des représentants Nancy Pelosi tiennent le drapeau ukrainien offert par le président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky, alors qu'il s'adresse au Congrès americain lors d'une visite historique aux États-Unis, le 21 décembre 2022.

Adding to the complexity, the chaos within the U.S. House of Representatives, which witnessed the removal of its Speaker this week, poses challenges to the approval of additional funding.

The Pentagon clarified that the government retains the authority to withdraw $5.4 billion worth of equipment for Ukraine from U.S. military stocks. However, only $1.6 billion in funding is available to replenish the donated gear.

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP Firefighters push out a fire as police experts look for fragments of missile at a crater on an industrial area of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after a massive overnight missile attack to Ukraine.

U.S. officials have been at the forefront of rallying international support for Ukraine, quickly forming a coalition to back Kyiv in the aftermath of Russia's invasion last year. This effort has involved the coordination of aid from numerous countries.

Washington has pledged over $43 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion commenced in February 2022. This commitment represents more than half of all international security aid provided to Ukraine.