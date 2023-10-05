UN investigation rules out Ukrainian rockets in Olenivka Prison blast

The report made it clear that "the explosions were not caused by HIMARS rockets launched by Ukrainian armed forces"

A year after a deadly explosion at a prison in occupied eastern Ukraine that led to mutual blame between Kyiv and Moscow, United Nations investigators have concluded that Ukrainian HIMARS rockets were not responsible for the incident.

The event occurred on July 29, 2022, at the Moscow-controlled Olenivka prison in the eastern Donetsk region, resulting in the deaths of at least 51 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Both Russia and Ukraine had accused each other of being behind the attack.

In a report published on Wednesday, investigators from the UN Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine stated that their inquiry into the explosions was ongoing, emphasizing the need for more information to determine the exact circumstances and allocate responsibility definitively.

However, they made it clear that "the explosions were not caused by HIMARS rockets launched by Ukrainian armed forces." The report elaborated on various factors, including the extent of damage to structures, the size of the residual crater, and witness accounts of multiple explosions, all of which were inconsistent with the impact of HIMARS ammunition.

Despite not having access to the penal colony, the UN human rights agency's mission reached these conclusions through interviews with over 50 witnesses and survivors, as well as an analysis of video and photographic evidence.

FADEL SENNA / AFP A US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires salvoes during the "African Lion" military exercise in southwestern Morocco on June 30, 2022.

The report also pointed out that even a single HIMARS rocket would have caused significantly greater destruction than was observed.

Furthermore, video and photographic evidence indicated a point of impact on the interior of the western wall and two potential points of penetration through the roof, suggesting a trajectory from east to west. While the precise weapon type and origin remained undetermined, the structural damage observed was consistent with a projectile having traveled with an east-west trajectory.

TED ALJIBE (AFP) The HIMARS system, seen here in action during a 2016 US military exercise in the Philippines, allows a precision attack ability even in poor weather

The investigators called on Moscow to allow independent monitors access to the penal colony. At the time of the explosion, the Olenivka facility held thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including members of the Azov battalion, who had defended the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol before surrendering to Russian forces.