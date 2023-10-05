Russian citizen detained by FSB for alleged cooperation with Ukraine

Russia has repeatedly arrested individuals it suspects of collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence for the purpose of carrying out acts of sabotage

On Thursday, Russia's FSB security service announced the detention of a Russian citizen from the Vladimir region on suspicion of providing information to the Ukrainian special service.

Russia has repeatedly arrested individuals it suspects of collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence for the purpose of carrying out acts of sabotage since initiating its conflict with Ukraine.

Mladen ANTONOV / AFP A view of the headquarters of the FSB security service, the successor to the KGB, in downtown Moscow, Russia.

The FSB stated that the suspect's mission was to gather information about the movement of military equipment-carrying trains within the Vladimir region.

Law enforcement has initiated a case against the detainee for engaging in covert collaboration with a foreign intelligence agency.

This charge carries a potential prison sentence ranging from two to eight years.

The individual in question had voluntarily made contact with Ukrainian services and sought compensation for activities aimed at compromising the security of the Russian Federation, according to the FSB.

The statement did not specify the date of the suspect's apprehension.