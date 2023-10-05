Chinese firm supplied satellites for intelligence to Russian Wagner Group

These satellites provided imagery that was not only used to bolster Wagner's activities in Ukraine but also to support its operations in Africa

In 2022, the Russian mercenary organization known as the Wagner Group signed a contract with a Chinese company to procure two satellites for intelligence purposes, supporting its operations during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a document reviewed by AFP.

The contract was executed in November 2022, during the middle of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, in which the Wagner Group, led by its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, played a significant role on the battlefield.

These satellites provided imagery that was not only used to bolster Wagner's activities in Ukraine but also to support its operations in Africa, including a failed mutiny in June that ultimately led to the group's de facto dissolution. Key figures, including Prigozhin, were killed in an air crash in August, according to a European security source cited by AFP.

The contract, composed in both English and Russian, and signed on November 15, 2022, reveals that the Chinese firm Beijing Yunze Technology Co Ltd sold two high-resolution observation satellites, owned by the Chinese space giant Chang Guang Satellite Technology (CGST), to Nika-Frut, a company previously associated with Prigozhin's commercial empire.

The contract was valued at over $30 million and covered the cost of the satellites and additional services.

The contract also stipulated that images could be provided upon request. This allowed the Wagner Group to acquire satellite images of Ukraine, as well as regions in Africa where its mercenaries operated, including Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Mali, as indicated by the European security source, who requested anonymity.

STRINGER / AFP Des membres du groupe Wagner sont assis sur un char dans une rue de la ville de Rostov-sur-le-Don, le 24 juin 2023

According to the same source, Wagner even requested images of Russian territory at the end of May 2023, covering the route between the Ukrainian border and Moscow that was briefly controlled by Wagner's forces at the end of June, during the failed mutiny.

The mutiny, which was suppressed within 24 hours, marked the definitive rupture between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin.

SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 26, 2022 shows an overview of Russian ground forces approaching Nova Kakhovka of Kherson Oblast in Ukraine

Notably, there is no specific mention of ordering images of Russian territory in the contract, and AFP could not independently verify the supply of such images.

Nonetheless, there have been media reports suggesting that Western intelligence services, including those in France and the United States, had prior knowledge of the mutiny before it occurred.