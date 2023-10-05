Zelensky: At least 48 killed in Russian strike on grocery store in Ukraine

The Ukrainian President's office says among the dead was a six-year-old boy, and a small girl was among the six wounded

At least 48 were killed in a Russian strike on a grocery store in Ukraine's eastern Kupyan district, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The Russians shelled a civilian object in the village of Groza, Kupyan district," Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"48 people are known to have died. Among them is a child, a 6-year-old boy. It is also known about 6 wounded - also one child, a girl," Yermak added. "Debris analysis is ongoing."

Zelensky himself wrote on the Telegram platform, denouncing “a manifestly brutal Russian crime."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709919151014187109 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"It was a wake for a fellow villager who died," Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko described the large gathering, as quoted as saying by the Interfax Ukraine news agency.