Russia strikes Kharkiv region in Ukraine, killing 10-year-old and his grandmother
Ukrainian police have said two Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed a three-story residential building, day after cruel attack on wake
A Russian missile struck a multi-story residential building on Friday, killing a 10-year-old child and his grandmother in central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.
At least 28 people were wounded in the latest attack on the Ukrainian region bordering Russia, a day after one of the deadliest strikes against civilians, in which 52 were killed at a wake for a fellow villager in Groza.
“The body of a 10-year-old child was found in the rubble,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that his grandmother had also died.
“A child, a boy, 10 years old... My condolences to his family and loved ones!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“The rescue operation is ongoing, and I thank everyone who is helping our people,” he added.
Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegoubov reported that at least 28 were wounded, including an eleven-month-old baby who is part of the same family as the two victims.
Ukrainian police have said two Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed a three-story residential building and damaged two other buildings. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a fragment of one of the missiles at the bottom of a large crater on a downtown street.
At least 52 people, including a six-year-old child, were killed a day earlier in Groza, also part of the Kharkiv region, where around 60 residents were gathered on the sidelines of the funeral of a soldier, according to a new report from the governor.
The attack hit the small village, destroying a store and a café located in the same building. Firefighters were still clearing the rubble on Friday morning, equipped with shovels and backhoes.