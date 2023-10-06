Russia strikes Kharkiv region in Ukraine, killing 10-year-old and his grandmother

Ukrainian police have said two Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed a three-story residential building, day after cruel attack on wake

A Russian missile struck a multi-story residential building on Friday, killing a 10-year-old child and his grandmother in central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.

At least 28 people were wounded in the latest attack on the Ukrainian region bordering Russia, a day after one of the deadliest strikes against civilians, in which 52 were killed at a wake for a fellow villager in Groza.

“The body of a 10-year-old child was found in the rubble,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that his grandmother had also died.

“A child, a boy, 10 years old... My condolences to his family and loved ones!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The rescue operation is ongoing, and I thank everyone who is helping our people,” he added.

SERGEY BOBOK / AFP Rescuers stand atop a destroyed residential building as they clear debris following a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegoubov reported that at least 28 were wounded, including an eleven-month-old baby who is part of the same family as the two victims.

Ukrainian police have said two Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed a three-story residential building and damaged two other buildings. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a fragment of one of the missiles at the bottom of a large crater on a downtown street.

At least 52 people, including a six-year-old child, were killed a day earlier in Groza, also part of the Kharkiv region, where around 60 residents were gathered on the sidelines of the funeral of a soldier, according to a new report from the governor.

The attack hit the small village, destroying a store and a café located in the same building. Firefighters were still clearing the rubble on Friday morning, equipped with shovels and backhoes.