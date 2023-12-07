President Zelensky lights candles on the first night of Hanukkah in Ukraine

"The war in Ukraine is a Hanukkah miracle of our time, the few defeated the many" said Chabbad Rabbi Kaminetzky

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, lit the first candle of Hanukkah in his office, accompanied by Chabad Shluchim who serve as rabbis in various cities across Ukraine.

Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetzky, the chief Chabad Shliach in Dnipro, illuminated the menorah alongside President Zelensky, marking the festival of lights.

Rabbi Kaminetzky shared a poignant perspective, stating, "The war in Ukraine is a Hanukkah miracle of our time; the few defeated the many."

Ukrainian President's office Volodymr Zelensky lighting the menorah in Ukraine on the first night of Hanukkah on Dec 7, 2023.

After the candle lighting, President Zelensky expressed appreciation for the rabbis' longstanding work with the Jewish community. Rabbi Raphael Rothman, the vice chairman of the Jewish Federation in Ukraine, briefed the president on the organization's Hanukkah initiatives.

They include distributing kits to Jewish soldiers on the front line, lighting public menorahs, and placing menorahs on vehicles and billboards across the country.

Rabbi Stambler, during the meeting, called attention to the plight of hostages held by Hamas and commended the bravery of soldiers on the battlefield in both Ukraine and Israel. He relayed President Zelensky's assurance that 'light would prevail over darkness in Ukraine and in Israel.'