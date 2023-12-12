Zelensky visits White House amid GOP resistance to Ukraine aid

Zelensky's urgent plea for increased assistance gas faced strong Republican opposition, despite appeals for immediate congressional action to aid Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden cautioned against halting US military aid to Ukraine, dubbing it a potential "Christmas gift" to Russia.

Zelensky's urgent plea for increased assistance gas faced strong Republican opposition, despite appeals for immediate congressional action to aid Kyiv before the year-end funding depletion.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734691854782730274 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky told Biden as they met at the White House that "Ukraine can win."

"We are going to stand at your side," Biden told Zelensky.

"Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine... before they give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the greatest Christmas gift they can possibly give him," Biden added.

However, Zelensky's calls for an additional $60 billion in aid failed to gain traction among GOP members, with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson tying approval of aid to Democratic concessions on immigration and border policies.

Republican reluctance to back increased aid to Ukraine aligned with Kremlin skepticism about the impact of U.S. assistance. Russian authorities dismissed the significance of financial support for Kyiv, echoing sentiments expressed by senior Republicans who questioned the efficacy of ongoing military aid following the stalling of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the U.S. Capitol to a meeting with other congressional leaders, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington.

Reports of military activity persisted, with Russian-controlled regions reporting advancements on the ground while Ukraine faced a "massive offensive" in the east involving armored vehicles. Simultaneously, Ukraine's primary mobile operator was targeted in a disruptive cyberattack.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

U.S. intelligence revealed staggering losses for Russia, including significant troop casualties and a reduction in tank numbers. Despite these setbacks, the National Security Council noted Russia's belief that prolonging a winter military stalemate could weaken Western support for Ukraine, potentially tipping the scales in Russia's favor.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734622597092946023 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The visit underscored a deepening political divide on Capitol Hill, as Republican senators recently blocked Biden's plea for $106 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel. Negotiations are ongoing, aiming to strike a deal by meeting Republican demands in exchange for the Ukraine aid package.