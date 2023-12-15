Russia commends Hungary's stance against EU aid for Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, although absent from the summit, hailed the decision on membership talks as a motivating victory

Russia has lauded Hungary for its stance in blocking EU financial assistance to Ukraine at the Brussels summit.

The move, while praised by Moscow, also witnessed EU leaders finding a compromise despite Budapest's opposition, agreeing to commence membership talks with Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking from Moscow, lauded Hungary's resolute defense of its interests. "Hungary, unlike many European countries, firmly defends its interests, which impresses us," Peskov noted.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the EU's proposal to allocate 50 billion euros over four years to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. However, during discussions on Ukraine's accession talks, Orban temporarily left the room, allowing the consensus approval of the plan, thus bypassing a potential Hungarian veto.

Moscow criticized the EU's decision, labeling it as politicized. Peskov expressed concerns about the EU's support for new members potentially destabilizing the union, suggesting Brussels aimed to antagonize Eastern European countries toward Russia.

JOHN THYS / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses with EU leaders at the start of a summit at the European Parliament in Brussels on 9 February 2023.

Orban, in a Hungarian state radio interview, linked the EU funds earmarked for Ukraine to the frozen billions in EU aid to Hungary over democratic and corruption concerns. He emphasized Hungary's demand for fair treatment and an opportunity to assert its position.

Despite Orban's opposition, EU leaders plan to revisit the issue in an upcoming summit early next year. Irish premier Leo Varadkar expressed disappointment at the blocked discussion but suggested alternative solutions if Hungary continued its stance.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington, U.S.A.

"We'll have to work on it over the Christmas break and come back here sometime in January," Varadkar stated.

Amid doubts about Western support, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, although absent from the summit, hailed the decision on membership talks as a motivating victory.

The White House celebrated the EU's move as historic, despite facing opposition within the US to aid Ukraine.