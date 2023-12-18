English
Ukraine finds surveillance devices in army chief's offices

i24NEWS and agencies
2 min read
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny listens to the national anthem during a session of the Ukrainian parliament dedicated the Constitution Day, in Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via APCommander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny listens to the national anthem during a session of the Ukrainian parliament dedicated the Constitution Day, in Kyiv, Ukraine

The snooping attempts may aim to give Russian forces an edge by intercepting Ukrainian military communications at the highest levels

Ukrainian authorities announced Monday the discovery of listening devices planted in offices used by the country's top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny.  

The announcement came a day after Ukraine's SBU security service said it uncovered a non-functional bug in one of Zaluzhny’s work spaces. 

The military clarified on Monday that additional surveillance equipment was located in an office for the army chief's support staff.

An unnamed source confirmed to AFP that separate bugs were found across two offices, including Zaluzhny's personal office, showing the security breach targeted his inner circle.

Zaluzhny downplayed potential intelligence leaks, saying he rarely uses the compromised offices. But he confirmed an investigation is underway into the alarming security failings as Ukraine continues to battle Russia's invasion across the frontlines.

SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP
SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFPA serviceman mourns next to a Ukrainian flag at a makeshift memorial for fallen soldiers at Independence Square in Kyiv, on November 10 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The snooping attempts may aim to give Russian forces an edge by intercepting Ukrainian military communications at the highest levels. 

Officials said quick detection of the devices suggests no sensitive data was actually obtained.

