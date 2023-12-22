Putin ally masterminded Wagner chief’s assassination - report

Patrushev became alarmed over Prigozhin gaining outsized Kremlin influence via his Wagner forces’ Ukraine battlefield role

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday that the airplane bombing assassination of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was orchestrated by Nikolai Patrushev, a top Putin confidant and Security Council secretary.

Per WSJ sources, Patrushev became alarmed over Prigozhin gaining outsized Kremlin influence via his Wagner forces’ Ukraine battlefield role.

When Prigozhin fomented an armed mutiny in June, Patrushev initiated plans to eliminate him.

The story claims Patrushev developed an aviation sabotage plot after failed attempts to peacefully end the mercenary rebellion. Putin allegedly signed off, leading to a bomb planted on Prigozhin’s jet shortly before takeoff in August.

The bomb exploded half an hour after takeoff at an altitude of about 28,000 feet. All ten people on board were killed.

The Kremlin denies any part in the murder, but WSJ intelligence sources insist Patrushev oversaw Prigozhin's elimination due to perceiving his swelling power as a threat.