A Ukrainian strike targeted a residential building in the city of Belgorod, resulting in one fatality and multiple drone interceptions across several Russian regions overnight, Russian authorities have confirmed.

Belgorod, situated near the border, bore the brunt of the strike, leaving one individual dead and four others injured, as reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor.

Additionally, the city's water supply system suffered significant damage in the attack that occurred on Friday.

The Russian defense ministry stated that air defense systems successfully neutralized a total of 13 missiles in the region that shares its border with Ukraine.

Simultaneously, authorities reported the interception and destruction of 32 drones in various border regions, including Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, and the Moscow region.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz of Bryansk confirmed the destruction of a "drone-type aircraft" above the regional capital, emphasizing the widespread nature of the incursions.

Belgorod, positioned just 50 miles north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, faced heavy hits from Russian forces earlier on Friday, as per Ukrainian authorities' reports.

The strikes in Ukraine claimed a toll of at least 30 lives, leaving over 160 individuals wounded on Friday, according to statements from Kyiv.