Russia strikes Ukraine cities in revenge for Belgorod attack

Explosions rocked the capital Kyiv in the morning amid peak rush hour, cutting off power and sending debris raining down from intercepted missiles

Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile attack across Ukraine on Tuesday, less than a day after President Vladimir Putin vowed retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged citizens to take shelter as defense systems engaged incomers.

Earlier, Ukraine claimed its air defenses shot down all 35 drones Russia targeted at cities overnight, part of continuous air raid alerts nationwide. The bombardment followed Russia's biggest aerial offensive last Friday killing over three dozen Ukrainians.

HANDOUT / RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY / AFP

Putin promised vengeance after Moscow said 70 Ukrainian rockets killed 24 in Belgorod, allegedly launched from the Kharkiv area. Kharkiv itself also endured heavy missile barrage.

The true scale of damage and casualties remains unclear as emergency teams survey affected sites. But the intensified, indiscriminate nature of recent Russian attacks has devastated Ukrainian cities and killed hundreds as winter sets in.