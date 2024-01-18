A Reuters report on Thursday revealed the significant challenges of rebuilding Ukrainian towns such as Trostianets, which suffered massive damage in the conflict with Russian forces.

Trostianets is now part of a pilot program that aims to rebuild six settlements, funded by state resources. This initiative is considered a crucial step in developing the necessary skills for a more extensive reconstruction effort that is anticipated in the future. It has been almost two years since the devastation took place.

Mayor Yuriy Bova of Trostianets expressed urgency in revitalizing these towns to prevent the potential permanent exodus of millions of Ukrainians to Europe. He underscored the need for comprehensive restoration, including cafes, libraries, factories, schools, and hospitals.

Kyiv officials have also highlighted the critical nature of rebuilding Ukraine, a mammoth task requiring hundreds of billions of dollars. This process involves more than just temporary repairs to essential facilities like hospitals, power stations, and railways.

However, the conflict with Russia continues unabated, straining Ukraine's finances. Despite a recent counteroffensive, significant territorial gains remain elusive, and Moscow has intensified its bombing campaign, targeting civilian areas far from the front lines.