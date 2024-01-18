France denies Russia's accusations of deploying mercenaries in Ukraine

In a swift response to Russia's recent claims, France categorically denied allegations of deploying mercenaries in Ukraine.

The statement from the French foreign ministry came on Thursday, countering Russia's earlier assertion that French mercenaries were targeted and killed in Kharkiv.

"France helps Ukraine with supplies of military material and military training, in full compliance with international law, in order to help Ukraine in its fight to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," emphasized the French foreign ministry.

It explicitly stated, "France has no mercenaries, neither in Ukraine nor elsewhere, unlike certain others."

However, Russian news site Sputnik reported that 'media in France acknowledges presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine.'

The dispute arose on Wednesday when Russia announced that its forces had executed a precision strike on a building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, housing what they termed "foreign fighters."

Russia's defense ministry specifically alleged that these fighters were predominantly French mercenaries, resulting in the destruction of the building and the reported death of over 60 individuals.

However, Russia provided no substantiating evidence for its claims, and Reuters has been unable to independently verify the assertions.