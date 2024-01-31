Russia-Ukraine conduct first prisoner swap since plane crash

Russia and Ukraine have completed their first prisoner exchange since the crash of a Russian plane, which Moscow alleged was carrying 65 prisoners of war (PoW).

The swap involved the return of 195 soldiers from each side, according to Russia's defense ministry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the return of 207 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians on Wednesday, challenging Moscow's assertion that the downed plane carried Ukrainian PoWs.

Kharkiv Regional Administration via AP

Kyiv has expressed skepticism about Russia's claim regarding the Ukrainian prisoners on board the ill-fated Il-76 military transport plane that crashed in Russia last week.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1750090312037413247

Recent investigations by Russian authorities suggest that the plane may have been shot down by a missile in the western Belgorod region, as indicated by information from the flight recorders.

Moscow's initial narrative suggested the plane was en route to the region for a prisoner exchange, with 65 Ukrainian soldiers on board.