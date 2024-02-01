"We have a deal. Unity;" EU locks in substantial aid package for Ukraine

European Union leaders achieved unanimous agreement on Thursday to extend a significant aid package of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) to Ukraine, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary.

The breakthrough was announced by European Council President Charles Michel, who highlighted the unity among the 27 EU leaders in supporting an additional financial support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.

The EU leaders had exerted pressure on Hungary to lift its previous block on the aid, presenting the conflict in Ukraine as an existential challenge posed by Russia's war—an event of historic significance in Europe. "We have a deal. Unity," stated Michel in a post, emphasizing the collective decision to provide additional aid to Ukraine.

AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the agreement, noting that the aid would contribute to the long-term economic and financial stability of Ukraine as it enters its third year of conflict with Russia. The news had an immediate positive impact on Ukraine's dollar bonds, reflecting optimism about the country's economic outlook.

Kyiv, heavily reliant on Western aid in its battle against Moscow, anticipates receiving the first tranche of 4.5 billion euros from the EU in March.

The agreement concludes weeks of negotiations, including Hungary's initial veto of the aid package in December.

Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

While there was no immediate comment from Hungary on the deal, diplomats informed Reuters that, in exchange for Hungary's approval, the EU did not commit to releasing frozen funds intended for Hungary due to concerns about human rights and the rule of law.