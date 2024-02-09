Tucker's interview with Putin: Softball questions and unchallenged narratives

In a headline-grabbing event, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for an extended interview with American television host Tucker Carlson on Thursday evening.

The encounter, marked by Putin's commanding presence and Carlson's largely passive role, provided a platform for the Russian leader to expound on a range of topics, from geopolitics to spirituality.

"I have never refused negotiations. We hear all the time, is Russia ready? Yes. We have not refused. It was them who publicly refused. Well, let him cancel his decree [not to negotiate with Russia] and enter into negotiations. We have never refused," Putin declared, hinting at the possibility of diplomatic engagement to end the war in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755734526678925682 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Putin's remarks extended beyond diplomatic overtures, touching on regional security concerns outside of Ukraine. "I have no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia. It goes against common sense to get involved in some kind of a global war and a global war will bring all humanity to the brink of destruction. It's obvious," he asserted, dispelling notions of aggression towards neighboring nations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755863335747096602 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While Putin's statements offered insights into Russia's geopolitical calculus, the interview also broached sensitive topics, including the case of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia for almost a year.

"I would not rule out returning the journalist to the U.S., provided the U.S. takes reciprocal steps," Putin remarked, highlighting the potential for diplomatic negotiations to address individual cases.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755732749950828860 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Russian leader also spoke about a conversation he had with then U.S. President Bill Clinton over two decades ago.

"I asked him: 'Bill, do you think if Russia asked to join NATO, do you think it would happen?' Suddenly he said, 'you know, it's interesting. I think so'," recounted Putin, shedding light on a conversation with former U.S. President Bill Clinton. "But in the evening, when we met for dinner, he said: 'You know, I've talked to my team, no, it's not possible now'."

Despite Putin's remarks provided glimpses into his worldview, the interview also raised questions about Carlson's approach. Critics pointed out the lack of rigorous questioning, with Carlson opting for a more conversational tone rather than challenging Putin on contentious issues.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755761110467424297 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Instead of confronting Putin on pressing issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Carlson veered off-topic, delving into discussions about God and the Russian soul.

"Not all interviews need to be combative. There is merit in letting people speak and reveal themselves. But this one took that concept to the extreme," Putin remarked during the interview.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755761727000739993 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As the interview drew to a close, both Putin and Carlson shared a moment of silence before Putin suggested ending the discussion. "Shall we end here?" he proposed. Carlson, expressing gratitude, replied, "Thank you, Mr. President."