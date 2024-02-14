Ukraine claims destruction of Russian warship in Black Sea drone attack

Ukraine's military intelligence reported on Wednesday that it had successfully sunk a Russian warship off the coast of Crimea, marking the latest in a series of sea drone attacks targeting Russia's Black Sea fleet.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov was targeted and sunk by "MAGURA" V5 drones, which inflicted "critical holes" on its left side before the vessel went down.

The attack was executed by the agency's specialized "Group 13" unit in collaboration with Ukraine's security and defense forces.

Footage released by Ukraine depicted a sea drone speeding toward the Caesar Kunikov before a significant explosion engulfed the vessel.

In response to inquiries about the reported attack, the Kremlin opted not to comment, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating, "This has to do with the course of the special military operation, so it is the prerogative of the Ministry of Defense. I suggest you refer to the statements of our military colleagues."

Wednesday's assault represents the latest in a string of Ukrainian strikes targeting Russia's naval assets as part of efforts to deliver both strategic and symbolic blows against Russian forces that annexed Crimea in 2014.

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Amidst the impending second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the conflict's frontlines have largely remained static, prompting Ukraine to focus on the Black Sea region to impede Russian military operations on the mainland.

Previously, Ukraine claimed to have sunk the Russian guided-missile ship Ivanovets and notably targeted the Moskva in April 2022, prompting adjustments in Russian operational tactics near Ukrainian-controlled areas.