Ukraine anticipates $11.8 billion in United States aid in 2024

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that Ukraine expects to receive $11.8 billion in aid from the United States this year, highlighting the critical support needed as the country grapples with Russia's ongoing invasion.

Shmyhal made the statement in response to questions from CNN regarding the level of confidence in the U.S. Congress to provide aid to Ukraine.

He expressed optimism, stating, "This is what we agreed on, this is what will help us close the financial gap." Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine relies on both financial and military assistance from the United States, which are viewed as integral components of support.

The announcement comes as lawmakers in Washington continue to debate the provision of additional funding to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. While the Senate recently passed a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel, the legislation faces hurdles in the House of Representatives, where isolationist Republicans wield considerable influence.

Addressing attendees at the Ukraine 2024 conference, Shmyhal underscored the significance of the Senate's decision, expressing hope that Congress will reach a favorable decision. He emphasized Ukraine's dependency on comprehensive support from the United States and urged swift action.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

However, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov voiced concerns over delays in the delivery of military aid, lamenting the detrimental impact on Ukraine's battlefield capabilities. Umerov stressed the urgency of timely assistance, stating, "If what is allocated does not arrive on time, we lose personnel, we lose territories."

The remarks from Ukrainian officials come amid growing apprehension over wavering support from international allies. Delays in aid delivery from the United States and unfulfilled commitments from the European Union have exacerbated challenges faced by Ukraine in its defense efforts.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

To mitigate the shortfall in external support, Ukraine is intensifying efforts to bolster its domestic defense industries. Ukraine Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin highlighted progress in enhancing production capacity but acknowledged the persistent gap between demand and domestic output.

Kamyshin emphasized, "No matter how much we increase production in Ukraine, the needs of our front line are greater than the production of the United States and the European Union combined."