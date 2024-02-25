Ukraine mulls inviting Russia to peace summit hosted by Switzerland

Ukraine is considering inviting Russia to a peace summit aimed at discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposed peace plan.

The summit, set to be hosted by Switzerland, signals a potential breakthrough in diplomatic efforts to end Moscow's two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to President Zelensky, revealed Ukraine's intention to extend an invitation to Russia during a televised conference in Kyiv. Yermak stated, "It is possible that we invite representatives of the Russian Federation and present the plan to them in case whoever represents the aggressor country at that moment really wants to end this war and return to a just peace."

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

President Zelensky initially unveiled his peace proposal at a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in November 2022. The proposal focuses on restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and ensuring the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. However, Kyiv has reiterated its stance that it will not engage in discussions with Moscow until all Russian troops have vacated Ukrainian soil.

The announcement comes amid skepticism from the Kremlin, which dismissed the possibility of current peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin labeled Kyiv's peace plan as "absurd" due to its exclusion of Russia from the negotiations.

The forthcoming summit in Switzerland presents an opportunity for diplomatic dialogue and potential progress towards resolving one of Europe's most pressing crises.