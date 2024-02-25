Zelensky says 31,000 soldiers killed fighting Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that 31,000 soldiers had died fighting Russia, providing rare numbers during a press conference on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"Our counteroffensive plan last year was on the table in the Kremlin before the start of this offensive. Therefore, the less people know about our plans, the faster we will win," he said.

"This year is a turning point. The format for ending the war will depend on this year," he added.

Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov, the head of Ukraine's intelligence directorate, meanwhile denied claims that Iran has supplied Russia with missiles. He also similarly denied that Russia is making widespread use of North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine.

"There are no Iranian missiles in Russia, and only a few missiles of North Korean production were used for strikes, this is not large-scale."

This comes after Ukraine indicated that it could invite Moscow to participate in peace talks held in Switzerland.

While Russia has made advances recently, Ukraine is expecting nearly $12 billion in US aid alone for 2024.