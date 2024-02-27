Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Zelensky announced his arrival via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

At the forefront of the discussions are Ukraine's peace formula and the repatriation of Ukrainian prisoners and deported individuals from Russia.

Saudi Arabia previously hosted an international summit on the peace formula in August 2023, indicating its commitment to facilitating peace efforts in the war. Moreover, the country has played a pivotal role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, leading to a significant exchange involving nearly 300 individuals in September 2022.

"We will also discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and the participation of Saudi Arabia in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelensky stated, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the bilateral talks.

This visit marks Zelensky's second trip to Saudi Arabia, following his initial visit in May 2023. During his previous visit, Zelensky met with the crown prince and urged Arab leaders to support Ukraine's peace initiatives.

In his social media post, Zelensky emphasized the importance of the discussions, particularly regarding the implementation of the peace Ffrmula and the repatriation of POWs and deportees.

He expressed confidence in the outcomes of the meeting, citing Saudi Arabia's past contributions to the release of Ukrainian individuals.

"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue our regular dialogue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Zelensky wrote. "I am confident that this meeting will also yield results."