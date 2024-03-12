EU considers sanctioning Iran, Russia over arms used against Ukraine

The European Union is considering additional sanctions against Iran over the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, according to a report in Reuters Tuesday.

“The European Council calls on third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” said a draft conclusion ahead of a summit to be held March 21-22.

The report said that Russia received powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles from Iran, citing six sources.

“Reports that Iran may transfer ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia for use against Ukraine are very concerning,” the draft conclusions said.

“The European Union is prepared to respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant measures against Iran.”

Iran has provided missiles and drones to Russia as the war in Ukraine continues. Both Iran and Russia have come under increasing sanctions since the war began in 2022, while Moscow has increasingly purchased weapons for its invasion of Ukraine.

France, Germany and the UK kept sanctions on Iran in September that were set to expire after the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, citing Tehran’s proliferation of ballistic missiles.