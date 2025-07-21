1 person killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv; fires rage across Ukranian capital

Recommended -

At least one person was killed, at least six were wounded and multiple fires were started in Kyiv, Ukraine following a launch from Russia overnight on Monday. According to city officials, including Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a subway station in central Kyiv, commercial property, shops, houses and a kindergarten were damaged.

Reporters on the ground reported explosions starting shortly before 10 p.m. local time continuing well into the night. "In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a non-residential building as a result of an attack. Details are being established," head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko "The entrance of the metro station was damaged as a result of the attack." Images on social media showed Kyiv residents sheltering in metro stations as Russian missiles continued to strike.

This strike comes days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he had proposed a new round of peace talks with Moscow in Turkey next week, following an earlier meeting between ussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Erdogan. "Dialogue with the Russian side on prisoner exchanges is ongoing — we are continuing to implement the agreements reached during the earlier meeting in Istanbul," Zelensky said. "Our team is currently working on another exchange."