Israel, US vote against condemning Russia at UN

On Monday, the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Israel and the United States voted against a proposal to condemn Russia due to the war against Ukraine in the United Nations Security Council.

The body adopted the decision, which was drafted by Kyiv, condemning Russia with 93 countries in support. The votes against the move by Israel and the US is rare, as both have avoided voting such actions in the UN.

The United States tried to promote a resolution to end the war without insulting Moscow, but due to amendments adopted to its proposal by European allies, it failed to do so. Eventually, it voted against its own proposal. For the first time since the Russian invasion, the US and Russia found themselves holding the same position and opposing the resolution that defines Russia as the aggressor.

The decision that was finally approved refers to a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation" and recalls the need to implement all previous assembly decisions "adopted in response to aggression against Ukraine." Sixty-five countries abstained and 18 opposed.

The original resolution proposal that the US advanced called for the end of the war without mentioning Moscow's aggression and supporting for Ukraine's territorial integrity. This proposal highlights a sharp deviation from the pro-Ukrainian line that the Biden administration adopted.

In recent days, many people in US President Donald Trump's circle, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who is also dealing with the issue of the war in Ukraine, have avoided questions about Russia's responsibility for starting the war –even claiming that the invasion occurred as a result of Western provocation.