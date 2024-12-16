Ukraine reported Monday that North Korean units fighting alongside Russian forces suffered significant losses. According to Kiev, at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded in clashes that took place this weekend in the Kursk region of Russia, around the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martinovka.

This statement marks the first time that Ukraine has detailed North Korean losses in such a manner, although it has stated that Pyongyang has sent forces. The Ukrainian authorities indicate that in the face of these losses, assault groups are being reformed with new personnel, notably from the 94th Independent Brigade of the KPA (Korean People's Army), to continue active military operations in the Kursk region.