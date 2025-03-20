Putin, Zelensky agree to ceasefire in principle after Trump mediation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week have both expressed willingness to implement a 30-day ceasefire.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia presented a list of requirements for a war-ending agreement with Ukraine and for regulating relations with Washington.

It is unclear what is included in the list of demands, or if Moscow is ready to enter peace talks with Kiev before receiving them. However, it was reported that Russian and American officials discussed the conditions over the past three weeks.

It was also agreed that Russia and the US would establish expert groups for the rehabilitation of Ukraine, with Putin promising his commitment to resolving the conflict, and added regarding the American ceasefire initiative that it must include a halt to the Ukrainian conflict. Concurrently, Putin agreed to cease attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructures for 30 days.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump hailed a positive phone call with Zelensky, which followed another phone call between Trump and Putin on Tuesday. Zelensky and Putin both expressed their wish to solve the conflict, despite no ceasefire going into effect yet.

According to the sources, Putin's conditions were described as extensive and similar to those he has previously presented to Ukraine, the United States, and NATO. These included Ukraine not joining NATO, an agreement that it would not deploy foreign forces, and international recognition that half of the Crimean Peninsula and four districts belong to Russia.

The Kremlin refused to respond and confirm the reports, saying: "There's a massive amount of misinformation out there."

Putin and Trump also reportedly spoke extensively about the Middle East as a potential area of cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They also addressed the need to halt the proliferation of strategic weapons and appealed to other countries to ensure the widest possible implementation. In addition, both agreed that Iran should never be in a position to annihilate Israel, and that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the US and Russia has enormous positive potential. This includes great economic deals and geopolitical stability after peace has been achieved.